The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is A 668HP 200 MPH Killer Sedan With A 6-Speed Stick





Cadillac has the best from Germany in crosshairs -- namely from the likes of BMW , Mercedes-AMG, and Audi -- with its new 2022 CT5-V Blackwing, which was just unveiled this week. While in recent years Cadillac has been more synonymous with its lumbering and "blingy" full-size Escalade luxury SUV, the American automaker still has knack for producing some widely exciting performance sedans.

The CT5-V Blackwing delivers on that front thanks to its heavily massaged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine. This is a "take no prisoners" gem delivering a stunning 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque, helped by an Eaton 4-lobe supercharger. Simply put, this is the most powerful production Cadillac has ever made available for sale.





And for all the enthusiasts out there that whine and complain (and complain some more) about a dearth of manual transmissions in new vehicles, it's time to put up or shut up. Cadillac is making the CT5-V Blackwing standard with Tremec TR6060 6-speed manual transmission (lifted from the current-generation Chevrolet Camaro). If rowing your own gears in traffic isn't appealing, Cadillac also offers a sublime 10-speed automatic transmission.

With the pedal firmly pushed to the floor, Cadillac says that the CT5-V Blackwing will roar to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, while its top speed is listed at over 200 mph.





Whereas all its rivals are either going to standard all-wheel drive or make it optional, the CT5-V Blackwing will only be available in a rear-wheel drive configuration and you'll also find a standard electronic limited-slip differential out back. Cadillac's well respected Magnetic Ride Control is also standard, giving you full control over damper stiffness for when you're looking to turn in some epic times at the track or doddle along on the highway in maximum comfort.





The vehicle is equipped with 19-inched forged-aluminum wheels at all corners shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, while 15.7- and 14.7-inch Brembo brakes (front/back) bring you safely to a stop.

We must conclude by saying that the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing won't come cheap, as it is priced from $84,990. That's a fair bit more than the BMW M3 (priced from $69,900), but the Caddy does bring with it an additional 200 horsepower. However, it's nearly $20,000 cheaper than the BMW M5. The first deliveries will find their way in to driveways this Summer.