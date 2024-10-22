2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E With Automatic Lane Change Tech And Cheaper Price
Perhaps it's the forthcoming season of giving or the arrival of the Chevy Equinox EV at dealerships, but Ford has lowered the asking price of the hot-selling Mach-E electric SUV, refreshed the looks, plus thrown in some pretty sweet niceties.
First let's talk pricing: for 2025 model year, pricing of the base Mach-E starts at $38,500, which is $3,500 less than the 2024 model. More discounts can be had the higher up the totem pole you go—the Premium trim is $4,000 cheaper now at $42,000, while the GT AWD Extended Range drops $5,000 to $54,500. Even the recently released Rally variant is $7,000 less at $58,000.
For those who choose the Premium trim, ventilated front seats are now standard, and if buyers opt for the Sport appearance package, they'll get a front fascia, grille shield, red Brembo front brake calipers, as well as 19-inch gloss black wheels from the Mach-E GT, among other things.
The 2025 Mach-E will go on sale in early 2025. This aggressive pricing strategy has made the entry level Mach-E cheaper than a base Tesla Model Y, for what it's worth.