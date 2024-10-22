2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E With Automatic Lane Change Tech And Cheaper Price

Adding to the value proposition is a standard heat pump, which would be one less thing for owners in colder climates to worry about or spend extra on. Heat pumps are pretty much a must to keep batteries in their prime operational temperatures, especially in freezing weather.





Buyers will also get Ford's latest BlueCruise 1.5 hands-free drivers assist tech that picks up automated lane changing. The center-mounted dial shifter has become a column-mounted piece, thus freeing up space between the front seats for separate phone holder and squarish cupholder, perfect for a juice pack.