Ford F-150 Lightning All-Electric Pickup Reveal Set For May 19th To Battle Tesla And Rivian





The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in the United States, and it's led by the rugged (and widely varied) F-150 family. The current generation F-150, which was introduced for the 2021 model year, added a hybrid variant for the first time. But Ford is ready to go all-in with electrics with the F-150 SVT Lightning.

The Lightning name applied to high-performance versions of the F-150 for 1993 through 1995 and 1999 through 2004 model years for automobile aficionados. However, given its association with electricity, it should come as no sunrise that the company wants to now associate Lightning with its all-electric version of the F-150.

It’s the truck of our past, and our present. On May 19, it becomes the truck of our future.#F150Lightning #BuiltFordProud pic.twitter.com/I72ZVTc1oQ — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) May 10, 2021

Ford teased the unveiling of the newest F-150 Lightning, which is set for May 19th, on Twitter. According to the clip, the production version of the electric vehicle will be available in Spring 2022; that is, if the current global chip shortage doesn't affect its release timetable. Unfortunately, no new information was revealed by Ford during the teaser clip, so we'll have to fall back on what we previously were told about the vehicle.

According to Ford's previous comments, the F-150 Lightning will feature dual electric motors that will generate more horsepower and torque than any trim in the current lineup. The most potent powertrain is in the current F-150 Hybrid, which produces 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. The F-150 Lightning could potentially surpass 500 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, the newly introduced Mustang Mach-E GT has 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque.

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid with PowerBoost

The massive battery pack onboard that is needed to power the F-150 Lightning will also be capable of serving as a mobile power station, which will be a boon to contractors that already flock to full-size pickups. The F-150 Hybrid also provides this capability on a smaller scale, but the F-150 Lightning will take these capabilities to the next level.

Although the F-Series is America's best-selling truck, Ford is entering relatively unfamiliar territory for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The F-150 Lightning will need to be just as capable and durable as its gasoline/diesel-powered counterparts. In addition, the truck will face competition from Tesla's Cybertruck, the GMC Hummer, and the Rivian R1T.

The Rivian R1T will be available to purchase later this year, and will be available in up to a tri-motor configuration with up 750 horsepower and a driving range of up to 400 miles.