CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, July 30, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT

GMC Teases Hummer SUV And Pickup EVs Packing Tesla-Rivaling 1,000 Horsepower

hummer suv 2
Go big or go home! That seems to be General Motors’ mantra when it comes to delivering its next-generation Hummer family of vehicles. The company’s last go-around with the Hummer brand started off with a bang when the H2 launched in the early 2000s, but fizzled out as gas prices rose and the economy tanked. The brand was eventually mothballed in 2010.

However, GM announced back in January that Hummer – this time as electric-only -- would be revived under its GMC brand, and posted a teaser shot showing the front-end of the vehicle. Now, GM is following that up with profile shots of both an SUV and a pickup version of the Hummer. Both vehicles have the same “blocky” stature that you’d expect from the Hummer brand, while the pickup version has a profile somewhat reminiscent of the extinct Chevrolet Avalanche.

GM is claiming that the new that Hummers will generate a total of 1,000 horsepower from their electric motors along with 11,500 lb-ft of torque. If that isn’t enough, it’s also claimed that the massive beasts will haul ass from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds flat. That’s quite astonishing given that these are full-size vehicles, and environmentalists won’t be able to criticize them [too heavily] considering that that they’re not powered by gas-guzzling, large-displacement V8 engines.

hummer pickup 2

A teaser video posted to YouTube shows some behind-the-scenes shots of the Hummers, including a shot of the vehicle with its front trunk or “frunk” open. It reveals a massive amount of cargo space, which is made possible by a switch to more compact electric motors versus an internal combustion engine and the accessories/supporting hardware that is necessary.

gmc hummer

Both Hummer models are being billed as “Quiet Revolutionaries” and will be going toe-to-toe against Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is available with up to 3 electric motors, can travel up to 500 miles per charge, and is said to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Although we don’t know the starting price of the Hummers, the Cybertruck will start at $69,990.

The next-generation Hummers will be unveiled this fall, while deliveries will commence in late 2021.


Tags:  General Motors, (NYSE:GM), ev, cybertruck, hummer
Via:  General Motors
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms