GMC Teases Hummer SUV And Pickup EVs Packing Tesla-Rivaling 1,000 Horsepower
However, GM announced back in January that Hummer – this time as electric-only -- would be revived under its GMC brand, and posted a teaser shot showing the front-end of the vehicle. Now, GM is following that up with profile shots of both an SUV and a pickup version of the Hummer. Both vehicles have the same “blocky” stature that you’d expect from the Hummer brand, while the pickup version has a profile somewhat reminiscent of the extinct Chevrolet Avalanche.
GM is claiming that the new that Hummers will generate a total of 1,000 horsepower from their electric motors along with 11,500 lb-ft of torque. If that isn’t enough, it’s also claimed that the massive beasts will haul ass from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds flat. That’s quite astonishing given that these are full-size vehicles, and environmentalists won’t be able to criticize them [too heavily] considering that that they’re not powered by gas-guzzling, large-displacement V8 engines.
A teaser video posted to YouTube shows some behind-the-scenes shots of the Hummers, including a shot of the vehicle with its front trunk or “frunk” open. It reveals a massive amount of cargo space, which is made possible by a switch to more compact electric motors versus an internal combustion engine and the accessories/supporting hardware that is necessary.
Both Hummer models are being billed as “Quiet Revolutionaries” and will be going toe-to-toe against Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is available with up to 3 electric motors, can travel up to 500 miles per charge, and is said to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Although we don’t know the starting price of the Hummers, the Cybertruck will start at $69,990.
The next-generation Hummers will be unveiled this fall, while deliveries will commence in late 2021.