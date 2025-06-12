If Ford's 2025 Mustang GTD With An 815 HP V8 Doesn't Give You Whiplash, The Price Will







We kind of expected it, but it's finally confirmed—Ford has officially peeled back the final layer of mystery surrounding its most audacious and track-focused creation to date: the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD will have a starting price of $327,960 (including destination and gas guzzler fees). Indeed, this thing has conquered tracks, beaten records to a pulp, and now it will tear a hole in your wallet the size of Texas.











For months, media outlets have speculated that the GTD would run around the $300k mark. Concrete proof of the pricing began earlier this week, when an owner of one of the first units shared the car's window sticker, which was then authenticated by Ford. The sticker shows a $318,760 base price, but once you add $5,500 and $3,700 for the delivery fee and gas-guzzler tax, respectively, you're looking at almost $328k. Throw in options and the final tally becomes even more eye-watering.





A glimpse at said owner's configuration reveals an additional $10,000 for an exposed carbon fiber roof and $1,500 for red brake calipers. Sources suggest that heavily optioned GTDs, including the Carbon Series and Spirit of America editions, could push the final price tag well over $400,000, with some estimates even reaching $600,000. Homina, homina, homina.













Of course, the argument for the price has to do with the Mustang GTD's rarity and halo status as a world-beater, such as the car's recent exploits at the Nürburgring . Ford factory driver Dirk Müller piloted the GTD to an incredible lap time of 6:52.072 on the legendary Nordschleife, placing it among the fastest production sports cars to ever tackle the "Green Hell." This achievement wasn't a fluke; Ford's engineers tirelessly refined the powertrain calibration, stiffened the chassis, and tweaked the ABS and traction control systems to bump the GTD into fourth place ahead of the previous placeholder, a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 (with Manthey Performance Kit).













The 815 horsepower 5.2-liter V8 GTD also promises a refined, albeit performance-focused, interior. Drivers are treated to Recaro seats, 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters (made from retired F-22 fighter jets), and a thick-rimmed, flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated controls for suspension and exhaust modes.





As production of the Ford Mustang GTD is already well underway at Multimatic's facility in Ontario, Canada, we can expect more of these cars begin showing up at local car shows, Cars and Coffee socials, and "unintended acceleration" crash videos.