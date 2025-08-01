Ford CEO Calls Breakthrough EV Strategy Another Model-T Moment





Ford CEO Jim Farley has just teased a "Model T moment" that promises to redefine affordability and accessibility in the EV market. Exact details are sparse, but the automotive giant is set to unveil its ambitious plans for a new generation of electric vehicles and a dedicated platform at an event in Kentucky on August 11. Could this herald cheaper EVs for the masses?





Ford's innovative Model T rolling assembly line forever changed car manufacturing as we know it.



During a recent earnings call, Farley injected this exciting little nugget: "August 11, that will be a big day for all of us at Ford. We will be in Kentucky to share more about our plans to design and build a breakthrough electric vehicle and a platform in the U.S."





He emphasized the historical significance, drawing a direct parallel to the original Model T, which revolutionized personal transportation over a century ago by making cars widely affordable through the introduction of the moving assembly line.

Farley explained, "We believe the only way to really compete effectively with the Chinese over the globe on EVs is to go and really push ourselves to radically re-engineer and transform our engineering supply chain and manufacturing process." This hints at a rethinking of how Ford wants to design, source, and build EVs, focusing on efficiency and cost reduction from the ground up.







