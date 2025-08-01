CATEGORIES
Ford CEO Calls Breakthrough EV Strategy Another Model-T Moment

by Aaron LeongFriday, August 01, 2025, 11:46 AM EDT
Ford CEO Jim Farley has just teased a "Model T moment" that promises to redefine affordability and accessibility in the EV market. Exact details are sparse, but the automotive giant is set to unveil its ambitious plans for a new generation of electric vehicles and a dedicated platform at an event in Kentucky on August 11. Could this herald cheaper EVs for the masses?

Ford's innovative Model T rolling assembly line forever changed car manufacturing as we know it.

During a recent earnings call, Farley injected this exciting little nugget: "August 11, that will be a big day for all of us at Ford. We will be in Kentucky to share more about our plans to design and build a breakthrough electric vehicle and a platform in the U.S."

He emphasized the historical significance, drawing a direct parallel to the original Model T, which revolutionized personal transportation over a century ago by making cars widely affordable through the introduction of the moving assembly line.

This new direction comes as Ford, like many legacy automakers, navigates the complexities of the ever-changing EV landscape. While the initial rush of electric vehicle adoption saw premium models dominate, the market is now demanding more cost-effective solutions. Farley has been vocal about Ford's intent to directly compete with Chinese EV manufacturers like BYD and Geely, which have made significant strides in producing high-quality, budget-friendly electric cars. He even reportedly daily-drives a Xiaomi SU7, a Chinese EV, as a source of inspiration for Ford's engineering teams.

Farley explained, "We believe the only way to really compete effectively with the Chinese over the globe on EVs is to go and really push ourselves to radically re-engineer and transform our engineering supply chain and manufacturing process." This hints at a rethinking of how Ford wants to design, source, and build EVs, focusing on efficiency and cost reduction from the ground up.

Behind the scenes, Ford has reportedly been operating a skunkworks team for several years, dedicated to developing this mystery, low-cost EV platform. While specifics remain under wraps until the August 11 event, industry speculation suggests that the first vehicle to emerge from this new architecture could be a mid-size electric pickup truck, potentially launching around 2027. Reports also indicate the platform is flexible enough to underpin various vehicle types, including compact SUVs and even delivery vehicles, catering to a broader customer base.

A key component of Ford's cost-cutting strategy involves the use of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. The company is already establishing a domestic LFP battery plant at BlueOval Battery Park Michigan (set to begin production in 2026), which is crucial for qualifying for Inflation Reduction Act benefits and further driving down battery costs.
