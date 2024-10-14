Electric Vehicles Expected To Surge To 85M By 2025 Despite Battery Recycling Challenges

One long-going issue with EVs is the environmental impact of their batteries. A growing EV population could potentially lead to material shortage and/or damaging over-mining. However, according to Jonathan Davenport , Sr Director Analyst at Gartner, a solution could come by 2030 when automakers enable recycling of 95 percent of EV batteries.





He points out that, "a robust recycling effort to take advantage of materials in spent batteries and scrap from the manufacturing production process, which, together with EU efforts to mandate battery recycling, could reduce the need for more mineral excavation."





By recovering on a large scale, Davenport believes that "spent batteries could support the overall commercial viability of EVs by bringing battery prices down. There would be the additional benefit of batteries not ending up being disposed of in unethical manners or put into landfill sites.”