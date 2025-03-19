China's BYD Claims It Can Fast-Charge A 250-Mile Range EV In Just 5 Minutes





The current understanding (or debate, depending on who you ask) that refueling a car with gas is quicker than charging an EV might be coming to a close. China's BYD Auto has revealed a new 1000 volt, 1000 ampere EV architecture called "Super E-Platform" that promises not just gobs more power and capacity potential over current architectures, but also offers megawatt fast charging speeds equivalent to 250 miles of range in just five minutes, or 12 miles of range for every 10 seconds.







Automotive battery tech continues to evolve at neck-breaking speed despite cooling down in sales and interest in recent years. Part of the downturn in EV interest among buyers has been related to reduced federal rebates, concerns over service/battery replacement costs, and range anxiety due in part to an ineffectual charging infrastructure (at least here in the United States). While battery and car makers haven't yet offered solutions in terms of battery servicing and its ecological impact, they are creating more robust (and powerful) systems that offer potentially longer service life.





Super E-Platform specs



As of 2025, the most common EV architecture stands at 400V, although some bigger or higher-performance vehicles more than double that amount. However, BYD Auto is about the launch the next generation architecture in the form of its "Super E-Platform," which offers a trifecta of 1000s: 1000V, 1000A, and 1000kW. Among other claims, BYD says that charging up 400 kilometers (250 mi) of driving range takes a mere five minutes. That's as quick as a typical gas station stop, although, if this were in the U.S., the kWh cost per mile would probably be astronomical.







BYD Han L



It's not just talk and fancy charts in a presentation slide either, as Super E-Platform will be available in the upcoming BYD Han L and Tang L long-wheelbase luxury sedan and performance SUV respectively. Both vehicles in BYD's Dynasty flagship series are expected to ship in April and have up to 1,086 horsepower and be capable of sub-3 second 0-60 mph dashes (sub-4 for the Tang L).





BYD Tang L SUV

