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Flipper Zero Makers Launch Busy Bar Smart Desk Display To Block Distractions

by Tim SweezyTuesday, June 30, 2026, 11:29 AM EDT
hero busy bar on air message
Notifications never stop coming, and most software solutions for taming them just add another app to ignore. The team behind the Flipper Zero thinks the answer might live outside the screen entirely. Their latest creation, the Busy Bar, is a desk-mounted productivity device that pairs physical controls with software smarts, all wrapped around a status display built to do one job, letting everyone nearby know that someone is heads-down and not to be bothered.

The Busy Bar centers on a bright LED pixel display facing outward, functioning like a digital "do not disturb" sign for the physical world. Anyone deep in focus, on a call, recording, or streaming can let the display broadcast that status to family members, coworkers, or roommates, along with a countdown showing exactly when they'll be free again. A second, smaller monochrome display sits on the back, facing the person using the device, so checking the current status, timer, battery level, or connection state never requires spinning the unit around.

What separates the Busy Bar from a printed sign taped to a door is how thoroughly it links physical action to software automation. Manual controls include a large start and pause button, a five-position mode selector, a scroll wheel with push-button input, and a dedicated back button. Automation handles the rest. According to Flipper Devices, the device can flip into busy mode automatically when a microphone or camera activates, when streaming software like OBS starts running, or when a specific application opens.

busy bar busy message

The companion Busy App pushes that automation further. Enabling busy mode can mute notifications across both phone and computer, block selected distracting apps during a focus session, and keep that blocking synced across multiple devices at once. Flipper also says the Busy Bar supports Matter, the smart home standard, so it can connect to platforms such as Apple Home or your Google Home Speaker to trigger automations, like dimming lights, pausing music, or locking a door the moment focus mode kicks in.

True to Flipper's hacker roots, the Busy Bar leans hard into customization. Developers get access to an open HTTP API, an open-source SDK, and libraries for Python, JavaScript, and Go, alongside MQTT support and local control options that skip the cloud entirely if preferred. Flipper additionally lists USB virtual LAN support, a web interface reachable over both USB and Wi-Fi, and self-hosted cloud control, pushing the device well past what a typical desk timer offers.

On the hardware side, a 72 by 16 RGB LED matrix handles the front display, with adaptive brightness and a small speaker for audio alerts. USB-C covers charging and PC connectivity, while a 3,250mAh lithium-ion battery is rated for roughly two weeks of standby or about eight hours of active status display, according to Flipper. The rear monochrome OLED runs at 160x80 resolution and mirrors whatever the front panel shows.

Flipper's own product page lists the Busy Bar at a waitlist price of $179 for the first 10,000 units, locked in until launch, with the price rising to $249 afterward. For anyone who needs a physical boundary to stop chatty coworkers from popping by or wandering family members from interrupting your flow, the Busy Bar makes that boundary tougher to ignore.
Tags:  google home, smart display, flipper zero, apple home
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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