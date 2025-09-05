First-Look: Lenovo Shows Off Rotating ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept At IFA

Lenovo hasn't been afraid to play around with concepts that are a little off the beaten path, like the time it released the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable with an extending display, or the solar powered ThinkBook Flip with extended display that it showed off earlier this year. Adding to the list is a new concept, the ThinkBook VertiFlex, which we had a chance to see in person at IFA 2025.





The dual-mode laptop makes it quick and easy to switch between views that are conducive to landscape or portrait orientations. It's the first of its kind, and it features a 14-inch rotable screen in an ultra-slim (17.9 mm or 0.7 inches) and lightweight (1.39 kg, or 3.06 lbs) package.









"The vertical display mode is ideal for use cases such as split-screen multitasking, displaying code, and reviewing documents. While in vertical display mode, a smartphone can seamlessly tether to the PC through Lenovo Smart Connect for transferring files and phone mirroring," Lenovo explains.





It's a concept that makes sense. After all, desktop monitors have been able to rotate for a long time now, so why not apply the same design philosophy to a laptop? To make it happen, Lenovo employed a dual-track hinge. Additionally, no special software is needed to go from one orientation to the other—it's all handed by Windows automatically.



