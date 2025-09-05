First-Look: Lenovo Shows Off Rotating ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept At IFA

Lenovo hasn't been afraid to play around with concepts that are a little off the beaten path, like the time it released the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable
with an extending display, or the solar powered ThinkBook Flip
with extended display that it showed off earlier this year. Adding to the list is a new concept, the ThinkBook VertiFlex, which we had a chance to see in person at IFA 2025.
The dual-mode laptop makes it quick and easy to switch between views that are conducive to landscape or portrait orientations. It's the first of its kind, and it features a 14-inch rotable screen in an ultra-slim (17.9 mm or 0.7 inches) and lightweight (1.39 kg, or 3.06 lbs) package.
"The vertical display mode is ideal for use cases such as split-screen multitasking, displaying code, and reviewing documents. While in vertical display mode, a smartphone can seamlessly tether to the PC through Lenovo Smart Connect for transferring files and phone mirroring," Lenovo explains.
It's a concept that makes sense. After all, desktop monitors have been able to rotate for a long time now, so why not apply the same design philosophy to a laptop? To make it happen, Lenovo employed a dual-track hinge. Additionally, no special software is needed to go from one orientation to the other—it's all handed by Windows automatically.
Intrigued? So are we, though for now this is just a concept (one of many
) in a 14-inch form factor. Lenovo is exploring a rotating display in the 16-inch form factor, but we'll have to wait and see if anything materializes. As for products that will be shipping, check out our coverage of Lenovo's ThinkPad mobile workstations
and gaming gear
(including the Legion Go 2 handheld) announced at IFA.