Wild Lenovo ThinkBook Rollabe Can Expand Its Display And It’s Available In Q2







True innovation in the laptop space doesn't happen all the time. Sure, there's a near-constant hardware refresh cycle (both AMD and Intel announced new chips at CES, for example), but game-changing features like the first touchscreen and the 2-in-1 form factor only come around every so often. One that could potentially be added to the list is Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable laptop with a display that extends upward for additional screen real estate.





We got to see this in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and it's a pretty wild design. It started off as a concept two years ago and is apparently ready for prime time, as Lenovo tells us it plans to ship the system next quarter.





Here's a look at how it works...









It only takes a quick push of a dedicated button and, within just a few seconds, the 14-inch display expands to 16.7 inches netting users "nearly 50% additional screen space in a portable form factor." Bear in mind that those are diagonal measurements, hence the 50% claim when calculating the total screen real estate.





From Lenovo's vantage point, this can be a handy feature that allows users to adapt the screen size based on what they're working on, such as document editing, data analysis, presentations, coding, content creation, and so forth. Meanwhile, they're still afforded an overall slim laptop design with a 19.9mm waistline and weighing just 1.7kg (right around 2.2 pounds).





"Engineered for maximum versatility and reliability, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable combines the portability of a traditional laptop with the expanded workspace of a larger device. Its proprietary ThinkBook Workspace feature enhances user experience by enabling split-screen functionality and providing dedicated widgets for easy access to frequently used apps and tools," Lenovo says.













It's also pitching an ergonomic benefit, saying the design encourages better posture and reduces strain during long work days. Users can also leverage the rollable screen to create a virtual second display to share in meetings, negating the need for an external monitor.





The rollable display is of the OLED variety with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Lenovo hasn't disclosed the resolution.





Underneath the hood, the ThinkPad Plus Gen 6 Rollable is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processors (Series 2) based on Lunar Lake with Arc Xe2 graphics, up to 32GBof LPDDR5X-8533 memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Other specs include a 5MP front camera + IR with electronic privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual 2W Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a 66Whr battery.



