Lenovo's ThinkPad Mobile Workstations Land With RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs In Tow
Today, Lenovo has pulled the wraps on the new models in its P1, P14, P16, and X9 lineups, and suffice to say that the specs go from "high" to "all that in a laptop?". We'll visit roughly in order of weight class, both literal and figurative. All the machines come with ThinkPad's world-leading keyboards, and matching trackpads with generous area. Serviceability and repairability ought to be superior to the alternatives, too.
Starting off with the slimmer models, the extant super-sleek ThinkPad X9s got a new coat of paint. Lenovo calls it the Aura Edition Glacier White, and it stands out rather nicely in an world of boring grey and black laptops. To recap, the ThinkPad 9 comes with Intel SoC choices up to the Core Ultra 7 (series 2), packing Intel Xe2** integrated graphics, coupled up to 32 GB of on-package 8533 MT/s RAM.
There are two sizes available. The ThinkPad X9 14 comes with a 14" 1920x1200 display with DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, capable of covering the DCI-P3 color space. Its super-slim chassis (7 mm at its thinnest point) and 55 Whr user-replaceable battery put the scales at 2.66 lbs (1.21 kg), all for a $1,889 starting price. Meanwhile, the 15" version has a 15."3 2.8K display OLED with touch capabilities, and a 80 WHr battery, coming in 3.19 lbs (1.45 kg). Lenovo's price stickers say this version ought to set you back $2,109 with the base configuration.
Our next contender is the ThinkPad P14 Gen 6, a 14" machine powered by Core Ultra 200H chips up to a 16-core model, along with an optional NVIDIA RTX Pro 1000 (Blackwell-generation) GPU. A dual-channel kit of RAM up to 96 GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 6400 MT/s pumps data into the CPU, . The display options include a 3072x1920 touch OLED model with DisplayHDR 500 certification. A 75-WHr battery completes this machine. The weight is surprisingly light, only 3.53 lbs (1.60 kgs) for the baseline config. Lenovo is asking $1,819 as a starting point.
Moving on to 16" machines, we have the P1 Gen 8. This mainstay on Lenovo's lineup comes fitted with Core Ultra 200H-series chips, up to 64 GB of 7467 MT/s RAM, and the two M.2 onboard slots can host a 4 TB drive each if so optioned. Serious 3D artists or AI professionals will make good use of the optional RTX Pro 2000 GPU that pushes pixels onto the 3072x1920 touch OLED display. A rather meaty 90 WHr, user-replaceable battery completes the set. This model rings in at 4.06 lbs, or 1.84 kg, and the price tags reads $2,819 as a kick-off point.
Lasty, we have the trio of ThinkPad P16 machines. The P16s Gen 4 is home to Core Ultra 200H chips coupled to 96 GB of DDR5 at 6400 MT/s. The optional dedicated graphics on this machine is the RTX Pro 1000, and storage counts the one M.2 slot with up to a 2 TB drive. The display is extra-sharp this time around, a 3840x2400 400-nit OLED that can cover 100% of the DCI-P3 space, with Dolby Vision and X-Rite FCC certifications. The battery on this model has a capacity of 75 Wh, and the scales say 4.01 lbs (1.82 kg). Lenovo has put this machine at a $1,859 baseline.
Next up, there's the P16v Gen 3. The specs are relatively similar to the machine above, but this time around the GPU options climb as far as an RTX Pro 2000, and there are two onboard M.2 slots for drives up to 2 TB. The start of the show is the 16:10 5K touch OLED display option that according to our math, ought to result in a stupidly sharp 367 PPI. The battery is understandably bigger at 90 WHr, and the P16v Gen3 weighs 4.6 lbs (2.1 kg). Lenovo will hand you one of these in exchange for $2,249 or more according to options.
Finally, the head honcho of the upgraded ThinkPad lineup: the P16 Gen 3. This laptop can be fitted with Core Ultra HX chips up to a 24-core model. RAM support goes up to a whopping 192 GB of DDR5 at 5600 MT/s, or 128 GB if you prefer ECC protection. There are three onboard M.2 slots, each capable of taking a 4 TB drive, for a potential total of 12 TB of storage. The top-end option for the display is a 3.2K touch OLED unit. As befits such a mighty machine, the optional GPU is a beastly RTX Pro 5000 with 24 GB of VRAM. High-end specs beget a corresponding battery, and the 99.9 WHr user-replaceable unit in this machine ought to deliver nicely. The 5.6 lbs (2.54 kg) is not for the weak of shoulder, but is actually pretty reasonable considering the hardware on hand. You'll need at least $3,339 to catch this shiny Pokémon.