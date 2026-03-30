April Pink Moon 2026: First Full Moon Of Spring Gets Ready To Peak





For those in the United Kingdom and Europe, the peak occurs in the early hours of Thursday, April 2, at approximately 3:12 a.m. BST. However, seasoned stargazers know that the best time to watch is not necessarily at the moment of peak fullness, but during moonrise. As the moon emerges from the eastern horizon at sunset, it often appears unnaturally large, a.k.a. the moon illusion.









The Old Farmer’s Almanac notes that various Indigenous tribes have their own names for this moon, reflecting the specific environmental shifts of the region. While some call it the Sprouting Grass Moon or the Egg Moon, others, like the Oglala, refer to it as the Moon of the Red Grass Appearing. In more northern climates where winter lingers, it is known as the Breaking Ice Moon.





For the best viewing experience, find a high vantage point with a clear sight of the eastern horizon, away from city lights, and look for the brilliant light of Jupiter shining high in the southwest completing the package.