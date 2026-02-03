Firefox Becomes First Major Browser With A Full AI Kill Switch
Ajit Varma, head of Firefox, shared in a blog post that the company is keenly aware that its users aren’t all aboard the AI bandwagon. It’s why the company will be including a “new AI controls section within the desktop browser settings. It provides a single place to block current and future generative AI features in Firefox.”
Users will even be able to pick out which individual AI features they do or do not want with their browsing experience. When this option rolls out, features such as translations, alt-text for PDFs, AI-enhanced tab grouping, link previews, and the chatbot that appears in the sidebar can be turned on and off at will.
Although those looking to go scorched Earth on AI can do so by toggling on “Block AI enhancements.” When this is enabled, all AI features will be turned off and the browser won’t display pop-ups or reminders about them or any future AI functionality. Best of all, these settings will stick even after updates are pushed out to Firefox, so users won’t have to go into the settings and redo this with each new version.
This was the only way forward for Firefox, as it can’t afford to lose more users with its market share sitting at a lowly 2.23%. Because it’s an open-source product there are also plenty of well-established forks, such as WaterFox and LibreWolf, ready to serve any of the users who have become disillusioned with all the new AI features.
These new AI controls will become available starting with Firefox 148, which will begin to roll out on February 24.