CATEGORIES
home News

Firefox Becomes First Major Browser With A Full AI Kill Switch

by Alan VelascoTuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT
firefox ai kill switch hero
As with most other software products, web browsers are full speed ahead in implementing AI features. However, Firefox has encountered push-back from a significant portion of its user base who want “nothing to do” with AI. Mozilla is hoping to juggle building in more AI features without alienating users by offering a way to turn these features on or off.

Ajit Varma, head of Firefox, shared in a blog post that the company is keenly aware that its users aren’t all aboard the AI bandwagon. It’s why the company will be including a “new AI controls section within the desktop browser settings. It provides a single place to block current and future generative AI features in Firefox.”

Users will even be able to pick out which individual AI features they do or do not want with their browsing experience. When this option rolls out, features such as translations, alt-text for PDFs, AI-enhanced tab grouping, link previews, and the chatbot that appears in the sidebar can be turned on and off at will.

firefox ai kill switch body

Although those looking to go scorched Earth on AI can do so by toggling on “Block AI enhancements.” When this is enabled, all AI features will be turned off and the browser won’t display pop-ups or reminders about them or any future AI functionality. Best of all, these settings will stick even after updates are pushed out to Firefox, so users won’t have to go into the settings and redo this with each new version.

This was the only way forward for Firefox, as it can’t afford to lose more users with its market share sitting at a lowly 2.23%. Because it’s an open-source product there are also plenty of well-established forks, such as WaterFox and LibreWolf, ready to serve any of the users who have become disillusioned with all the new AI features.

These new AI controls will become available starting with Firefox 148, which will begin to roll out on February 24.
Tags:  Firefox, Mozilla, web-browser, AI
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment