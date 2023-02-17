Play Far Cry 6, Marvel's Midnight Suns, And Age Of Empires 4 Free This Weekend Only
Remember those days as a kid, when getting a game rental was the highlight of the weekend? As a long-time PC gamer, it's almost impossible to imagine running out of unfinished games in my library now, but if you still want new titles to try, Ubisoft, Xbox Game Studios, and 2K Games are all offering free rentals this weekend. Deep discounts are also available for a long-term relationship if the weekend fling blossoms into something more,
Ubisoft's free trial is for the sixth main-series Far Cry game, appropriately titled Far Cry 6. This game apparently wasn't the run-away success that its predecessors were, but it's possible that the company thinks players will bite more readily if they get a taste of the post-patch and DLC-enhanced version of the game. You can try it out for free this weekend over at the Epic Games Store, and if you decide you like it, you can purchase it to keep for as much as 70% off, depending on edition.
For Microsoft's part, the game on offer is Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition. The game is celebrating its Season Four update, known as Enchanted Grove, which includes a fantasy-themed biome (the aforementioned Enchanted Grove) as well as the return of the Nomad game mode from Age of Empires 2. Steam reviews for Age of Empires 4 are at 86% positive, and frankly, if you're an RTS fan, you're probably missing out if you don't give it a try. The free weekend runs through Sunday, but there's also a 40% discount that is going until the 23rd.
Lastly, Marvel's Midnight Suns is also free this weekend. A curious hybrid of X-COM-like strategy battles and visual-novel-style pseudo-dating-sim scenes, this title lets you create a custom superhero and then tackle turn-based strategy missions alongside popular Marvel heroes like Blade and Wolverine. This title is also available on Steam, and it's also discounted by 40% if you get sucked in.
Of course, it goes without saying that there's no shortage of great games that are always free-to-play. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that Warframe, one of your author's many addictions, just got a major update adding the title's 52nd playable power suit, Citrine. The new frame comes along with a new game mode that feels like it really should have come out earlier in the week to coincide with Valentine's Day, but it's close enough.
Let us know if you picked up any new games recently in the comments below.