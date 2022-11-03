How To Play Your Steam Game Library On AMD Ryzen-Based Chromebooks





The Vega architecture may not be as efficient or feature-filled as the RDNA 2 architecture used in the Steam Deck, but it's still quite potent. Your author here has spent many hours gaming on a desktop machine with Vega-based integrated graphics. Indeed, AMD notes that its partnership with Google has yielded a very simple setup script that can get you playing titles like Half-Life 2, Hades, Civilization V, Skyrim: Special Edition, and even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.





It probably won't look like this on your Chromebook, though.



Assuming everything's ready to go, the process is very simple, and not much harder than it sounds: you just install Steam. Don't use the Android store version, though; instead, you'll need to switch to the Dev channel (necessitating a restart) and then head to chrome://flags. In that menu, find the #borealis-enabled and #exo-pointer-lock flags and set them to Enabled.





Tent mode could be pretty cool for gaming with a wireless gamepad.

