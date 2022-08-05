CATEGORIES
Far Cry 6 Free-Play Weekend Includes DLC And Longer Lasting Discounts

by Tim SweezyFriday, August 05, 2022, 01:01 PM EDT
far cry 6
The Far Cry franchise is a popular series among gamers. The latest installment, Far Cry 6, is set on an island run by an overzealous dictator, Anton Castillo, who plans on forging his paradise using any means necessary. If you have been on the fence about buying the game, Ubisoft is giving gamers a chance to play its popular Far Cry 6 for free this weekend. Players can also take part in a contest to win a free AMD GPU.

Ubisoft has made the game free to play from August 4-7. During the free weekend you will have access to the full game, plus all three crossover missions and more. You can access the free weekend on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, the Ubisoft Store, and Epic Games. If you are wanting to play for free on Xbox, you will need to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription to do so.

far cry contest
Image Credit: Ubisoft/AMD

For those who are wanting to play with their friends, you are in luck. The 2-player coop mode is accessible at any time in the game. You can choose to play with a friend or join in the public matchmaking feature and grab a rando.

In order to access the three crossover missions, you will need to first complete the tutorial missions in Isla Santuario and unlock one of the guerilla camps. Once at the guerilla camp, you will receive several calls and all crossover mission titles will be made available. Once unlocked, you can also access the missions at any time via JOURNAL > YARAN STORIES.

There is also an opportunity to take part in a contest to win an AMD RX6800XT GPU. The contest runs from August 4-12. In order to enter, you will need to take a photomode picture, video, or GIF during your gameplay. You will then need to post the shot on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok using #FARCRY6FREEWEEKENDCONTEST in your social media post. Ubisoft will then select the best "Summer Vibes" picture/video or GIF. As a side note, if you are using a video Ubisoft says to ensure you have the rights to use any music included in it.

If you end up deciding to buy the game after the free weekend, all of the progress you have made will carry over. There is a 60% discount off the full game and up to 50% off the Season Pass right now as well.

Top Image Credit: Ubisoft
