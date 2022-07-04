CATEGORIES
home News

When Ubisoft Is Shutting Down Servers For These 15 Games

by Lane BabuderMonday, July 04, 2022, 02:05 PM EDT
assassins creed 3
The online services for more and more games are being shuttered due to decreased engagement and the costs associated to maintain the server hardware and software.

Ubisoft has announced its latest list of games and their associated platforms for which online services will no longer be available. There are, of course, some caveats and peculiar details with some of them, but the list is actually quite extensive.

anno 2070
Anno 2070

As of September 1, 2022, certain online services will be disabled for the following games and their associated platforms:

  • Anno 2070
    • PC
  • Assassin's Creed II
    • PC, PlayStation 3
  • Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 Release)
    • PC, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360
  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
    • PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
  • Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
    • PC
  • Assassin's Creed Revelations
    • PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
  • Driver San Francisco
    • PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
  • Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)
    • PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
  • Ghost Recon Future Soldier
    • PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
  • Prince of Persia : The Forgotten Sands
    • PC
  • Rayman Legends
    • PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360
  • Silent Hunter 5
    • PC
  • Space Junkies
    • PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus)
  • Splinter Cell: Blacklist
    • PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
  • ZombiU
    • Wii U
There are additional details for some of the individual games listed on Ubisoft's site, such as the 2012 Assassin's Creed 3 release, which states that PC DLC will be unavailable to access or play. This will no doubt be bothersome to anyone who paid for that content. And that is not the only title with similar limitations; Assassin's Creed Liberation HD, Driver San Francisco, Far Cry 3 2012, and more are also affected.

There are some other quirks gamers will have to deal with as well. For example, Ghost Recon Future Soldier for consoles will require users to disconnect the console from the internet for the game to work. For Space Junkies, things are even worse. This game will be completely unplayable once its online services are shut down. And for all of these titles, Ubisoft account linking will be disabled as well.

space junkies
Space Junkies

Of course, we understand that there is a cost-benefit analysis involved in decisions like this, and many of these games are 10 or more years old. Still, that's not going to provide much solace for the die-hards that still play some of these games. The full details on the various shutdowns can be found on Ubisoft's blog.
Tags:  Gaming, Ubisoft, SaaS
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment