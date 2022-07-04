When Ubisoft Is Shutting Down Servers For These 15 Games
Ubisoft has announced its latest list of games and their associated platforms for which online services will no longer be available. There are, of course, some caveats and peculiar details with some of them, but the list is actually quite extensive.
Anno 2070
- Anno 2070
- PC
- Assassin's Creed II
- PC, PlayStation 3
- Assassin's Creed 3 (2012 Release)
- PC, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
- PC
- Assassin's Creed Revelations
- PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Driver San Francisco
- PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)
- PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Ghost Recon Future Soldier
- PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- Prince of Persia : The Forgotten Sands
- PC
- Rayman Legends
- PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360
- Silent Hunter 5
- PC
- Space Junkies
- PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus)
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist
- PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
- ZombiU
- Wii U
There are some other quirks gamers will have to deal with as well. For example, Ghost Recon Future Soldier for consoles will require users to disconnect the console from the internet for the game to work. For Space Junkies, things are even worse. This game will be completely unplayable once its online services are shut down. And for all of these titles, Ubisoft account linking will be disabled as well.
