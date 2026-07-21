Modder Builds Fanless RTX 4060 With A Massive 5.5-Pound Heatsink
The silent PC enthusiasts at FanlessTech spotted an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with a massive chunk of aluminum attached that tips the scales at 5.5 lbs, all to it to keep its temperatures in check without active cooling. The video was shared by the user NexFrame on the Chinese video sharing site BiliBili, which appears to be a company dedicated to making passive cooling solutions.
The custom heatsink dwarfs the PCB of the graphics card, as it easily matches some of the monster heatsinks that are typically designed to keep the power hungry RTX 5090 running at acceptable temperatures. FanlessTech notes that the fins are arranged to be far apart from one another so that enough natural convection can take place to keep the GPU cool, a common practice with passive cooling.
Unfortunately, we’re not able to determine how effective the heatsink is at managing the temperatures of the RTX 4060 or what performance is like with it installed. However, we can see that it’s installed on an open air bench type of setup, which is probably the ideal scenario for someone looking to get the most out of the heatsink.
Its significant weight also likely means placing it in a horizontal orientation typically associated with tower-style PC cases might be a bit dicey because of the stress it would place on the PCI Express slot. A motherboard that includes a more robust GPU slot might be able to get the job done, but we'd probably recommend a hefty GPU support bracket in any case. Passive coolers generally don't work well inside closed chassis, though.
It’s always interesting seeing the kinds of mods builders are willing to deploy to achieve their perfect build, even when it just means strapping a whole bunch of aluminum to a GPU.