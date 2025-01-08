CATEGORIES
Corsair's Fanatec Unveils ClubSport GT Cockpit To Shift Racing Sims Into High Gear

by Aaron LeongWednesday, January 08, 2025, 11:23 AM EDT
Simulation peripherals maker Fanatec has unveiled its most ambitious gaming cockpit ever. Called the ClubSport GT Cockpit, the frame touts unparalleled and easy adjustability, flex-resistant steel frame, compatibility with third-party accessories, integrated cable and power brick management, and even the option to install up to four monitors. The cockpit as available now on Fanatec's website.

Most sim racers/gamers are familiar with Fanatec (recently procured by Corsair), one of the dedicated leaders making realistic sim racing hardware. The company's best known for its strong line of force feedback steering wheels, pedals, and other racing hardware for PlayStation, Xbox and PC, such as the fantastic DD Pro, CSL wheel, et al. Admittedly, Fanatec's cockpit selection has been limited (in the U.S. anyway) to the CSL Cockpit, so the newly announced ClubSport GT Cockpit (a near identical copy of Corsair's Sim Cockpit) should cater to a greater user base.
Part of the draw of the CS GT Cockpit is that it accommodates for a wide range of racing styles. You need a more reclined Formula-1 seating position? Go for it. You're playing Euro Truck Simulator 2? There's a more upright setting available, too. While customers can add a Fanatec ClubSport seat, which claims to have ultra-breathable fabric that offers "up to four times more ventilated than the competition," the 290mm bolt hole mounting pattern mean that most car or racing seats are compatible as well.

The neat, triangulated, inward-leaning design contributes to overall rigidity and stability. When paired with the wheelbase and 50mm diameter steel tubing construction, the CS GT Cockpit greatly reduces flex under the most vigorous racing sessions. Adding to that is the tool-free adjustment system that allows drivers to quickly make changes to the seat, wheelbase, and pedal positions without taking too much time off the game.

Keeping with the tidy aesthetic, there are cutouts in the frame to route cables plus a passively-cooled power brick holder tucked out of the way. Standard with the CS GT Cockpit is an adjustable monitor (100 x 100 mm VESA) mount that supports 32- to 49-inch displays. However, for the ultimate immersion, Fanatec will sell you a free-standing monitor accessory that supports three monitors across plus one top monitor for keeping track of stats or your Twitch stream.

The Fanatec ClubSport GT Cockpit is available for $800 with the GT Cockpit Seat for $300 more. The triple monitor stand and white version are no where in sight, so we're guessing those will drop in the next few months.
