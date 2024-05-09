Corsair’s Sim Racing Play Kicks Into High Gear With Fanatec Acquisition





Fanatec is a one-stop shopping store for gamers who are looking to up their racing sim setup. The company offers quite a bit in terms of racing sim peripherals, such as high-end racing wheels , pedals, shifters, and cockpits. It currently offers three different series to choose from, which are Podium, ClubSport, and CSL series.





Even with the popularity of the products among race sim fans, it seems parent company Endor has been struggling to pay the bills. Cue Corsair, which has offered to buy the company, as long as the deal gets approved under a German law governed insolvency process.



