Turtle Beach Unveils VelocityOne Race Steering Wheel To Kick Racing Sims Into High Gear

The key item that sim racers want in such a setup is the realism of the force feedback of the steering wheel, and accurate pedals. The VelocityOne Race is a direct-drive system, using Turtle Beach's K:Drive motor. You'll want a sturdy cockpit , often made out of aluminum, to be able to handle the higher forces that such steering wheels provide.The pedals are also innovative, using Turtle Beach's Dynamic Brake Tek load-cells to give as much realism to the feel as possible. A Race Management display system allows users to monitor the very fine nuance of their settings and view car telemetry data.The steering wheel itself features Mag-Shift paddles, and also incorporates the desired Hall Effect sensors on its two additional paddles. A healthy selection of on-wheel physical buttons also make navigating game menus and in-race modifications convenient. Assisted by a box to the right which contains further realistic buttons such as engine start and various switches.Racing sim titles such as iRacing have a breadth of customization options that can be configured using these physical buttons, which aid in realism but also in quick changes associated with sim racing.With a $649 MSRP, this driving simulation set from Turtle Beach isn't cheap, but it does appear to provide a solid overall value with all of the included component that are traditionally purchased separately as you get to the higher end of the market.