Turtle Beach Unveils VelocityOne Race Steering Wheel To Kick Racing Sims Into High Gear
Sim racing has gained a tremendous amount of popularity during the last several years, with retailers such as MicroCenter even having in-store displays of complete racing setups. Gear is often available from smaller, niche companies that cater to the demanding enthusiasts, with pricey components as a given.
Turtle Beach, widely known for various accessories such as headsets, is bringing the VelocityOne Race out to consumers. Compatible with both Xbox and PC, this steering wheel and pedal set has an MSRP of $649. While there are cheaper entry-level components on the market, there are also steering wheels that easily cost three times this much alone.
