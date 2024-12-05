Ex-PlayStation Boss Says Console War Is Over, Pshaws Porting PS Games To Xbox
According to Shawn Layden, he believes the time is near that the war between consoles will come to an end. The "Proprietary console," as he puts it, is likely on its last legs. His reasoning? If you dig into the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, you'll find more similarities than differences, at least on the raw hardware side.
Interestingly, Layden does not think it's worth it for Sony to bring its blockbuster titles to the Xbox platform. He feels the PlayStation has a significant lead and momentum in the field, and thus does not have to cater to the smaller market of the Xbox. He also mentions that people often complain about PC ports 18 months after PS5 releases, so the reaction to the Xbox ports would certainly be more heated, from his vantage point.
One significant point Layden brings up is the high cost of developing a triple-A title, ranking in the hundreds of millions of dollars. This is not sustainable, and thus many games have suffered with less than ready presentation when finally reaching gamers. Innovation has also been affecting by skyrocketing costs, since developers are less likely to try new concepts with so much money on the line.
Shawn Layden also brings up the point that we are not likely to see massive uplifts in performance as we saw with the original PlayStation to the PlayStation 2, for example. This can explain some of the complaints with the PlayStation 5 Pro having only modest gains overall.
Overall, the industry needs to adjust it seems, although Nintendo does stick to their own plans more than the other players.