Ex-PlayStation Boss Says Console War Is Over, Pshaws Porting PS Games To Xbox

The console wars have been ongoing in competitive fashion for the last few decades, but that may be changing in the future. Sony's original PlayStation was a significant disrupter of the early battle between Sega and Nintendo, and it continues on its streak today. The ex-boss of PlayStation recently had an interview with Eurogamer, and he expressed some interesting thoughts on the matter.



According to Shawn Layden, he believes the time is near that the war between consoles will come to an end. The "Proprietary console," as he puts it, is likely on its last legs. His reasoning? If you dig into the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, you'll find more similarities than differences, at least on the raw hardware side.





"We're at a point now where the innovation curve on the hardware is starting to plateau, or top out. At the same time, the commoditisation of the silicon means that when you open up an Xbox or Playstation, it's really pretty much the same chipset. It's all built by AMD," Layden said.





He added that he thinks "we're at a point where the console becomes irrelevant in the next... if not the next generation, then the next next generation definitely."





