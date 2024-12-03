Dear Sony, Don't Take Away The PS5's Awesome New PS1 Intro, Signed All Gamers
Each theme gives the PlayStation 5’s user interface a distinct design that incorporates aspects of each previous-gen console’s unqiue aesthetic, while still behaving like the PS5 interface players have become accustomed to. As expected, the themes for the legacy PS1 and PS2 are getting a lot of love from longtime fans as these two themes are far more nostalgic than the others. Specifically, the startup chime that comes with the PS1 theme is hitting the hardest, bringing back core memories for gamers of a certain age.
Warning: Potential Spoilers in the video above
While Sony is often criticized for not celebrating enough of its storied gaming history, this move is a nice nod to fans that allows those who missed out on the original hardware releases to get in on the fun. The only downside to this celebration is that the company is only planning for these custom themes to stick around for a “limited time.” No time frame is provided, and it’s honestly baffling as to why it wouldn’t just let customers just keep them for the long haul. Sony should take a page out of the Xbox playbook, which makes its own custom themes that tap into its history readily available.
Hopefully, the company sees how much fans are enjoying these new themes and uses the feedback to reverse course on the decision to only make these available for a short time.
Top Image Credit: @Shinobi602 (X)