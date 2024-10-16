Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Launch Trailer, Preload Details And 4K PC Specs Revealed





Activision has provided some additional details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ahead the game's release next week, including specific launch times, when you can begin preloading the title, and what kind of PC hardware you'll need to play competitively at a 4K resolution. The publisher also dropped a launch trailer and revealed some other interesting information. Let's get into it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Preload And Launch Details





With a global roll out on tap, where you live dictates when exactly Black Ops 6 will launch, and it's a little convoluted at first glance. That said, it unlocks for PC at the Microsoft Store, as well as on Xbox and PlayStation, regionally on October 24, 2024 between 4:00am PT and 11:00pm PT.





For players on Steam and Battle.net, the PC launch is scheduled for the same day at 9:00pm PT, though again, this will vary by region as outlined in the map above.





Meanwhile, Activision says everyone can begin preloading Black Ops 6 well ahead of time, and specifically on Monday, October 21 at 9:00am PT. Players will be able to download the entire package, including the single-player campaign, multiplayer maps, and the Round-Based Zombies mode "so you're ready to play right at launch."

Launch Trailer And PC Requirements





Activision also released a PC launch trailer, which we've embedded above. According to Activision, all of the footage in the trailer was captured on AMD hardware, though the publisher didn't specify exactly which CPU and GPU was used.





The trailer does provide some PC gaming details, though. For example, it's revealed that Black Ops 6 will support 4K graphics and ultrawide monitors. It will also support AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) upscaling technology with frame generation at launch (we're still waiting for AMD to release its FSR 4 update ), along with FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS). Activision is also promising over 500 customization options on PC.









As for what you'll need to play the game, we already knew the minimum and recommended requirements , but now we have details on the competitive/4K ultra tier. It's fairly modest by high-end standards—you'll need an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K processor; a GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card in NVIDIA's camp, or an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT; 16GB of RAM; and 102GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage.



