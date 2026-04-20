Ex-PlayStation Boss Claims He Was Fired for Refusing 'Ridiculous' Demands
In a talk at this year’s Australian game festival, he shared that the reason he was demoted was because “I didn’t listen” to Ryan. He would add that “he asked to do some ridiculous things, and I said ‘No',” though Yoshida didn’t elaborate on what exactly he was asked to do that he felt was ridiculous. Judging by the many missteps PlayStation has experienced with its pivot to live service games, however, it isn’t too hard to guess.
Yoshida at PlayStation Experience 2015.
It’s a shame that Yoshida was shown the door after being a key cog in the development of properties that make up the DNA of PlayStation. Some of the titles he helped see through to the finish line include God of War, The Last of Us, and at the very end of his time there, Ghost of Tsushima.
As time goes on, Ryan’s years as head of Sony will likely be seen as a cursed era for PlayStation. During his tenure the gaming division spent significant resources in acquiring studios that didn’t result in anything substantial. For example, Bluepoint Games and Firewalk Studios were ultimately shuttered after a few short years as part of the company. Meanwhile, the jury is still out on Bungie, Haven Studios, and Nixxes, although it wouldn’t be surprising to see these shut down, too.
The upside to this is that Yoshida has more freedom these days, as he says “I’m free to show up in any podcast. Now I can talk about Nintendo, Xbox, Steam,” which is a win for those of us who enjoy his insights into the gaming industry.