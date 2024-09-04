CATEGORIES
home News

Sony Pulls Concord Offline And Offers Refunds After Launch Falls Flat On PS5 And PC

by Alan VelascoWednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:15 PM EDT
concord shut down hero
Concord, Sony’s attempt at a first-person hero shooter, has had its shut down date announced a little over a week after it launched on PC and PlayStation 5. The game struggled to find an audience, only managing to sell an estimated 25,000 copies and hitting a peak of 697 players on Steam. It’s a big blow for Sony as it the company has invested heavily in multiplayer games to accompany its catalog of award winning singleplayer games.

Ryan Ellis, Game Director of Firewalk Studios, shared the news on the PlayStation Blog. Ellis says that “while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

concord shut down body

The language in this statement does appear to leave room for the game’s return in the future. One avenue worth exploring is placing the game on Sony’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game services, which might bring in a new group of players into the fold. It would eliminate the hesitation some gamers might have felt about coughing up $40 for Concord, when other similar options are available as free to play titles. This potential path would also allow Firewalk Studios to retain its plan to not nickel and dime players with microtransactions.

While Sony figures out what to do with Concord, players who invested in the game won’t be left hanging high and dry. The company says that it “will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC.” In the meantime, Concord will also no longer be available for sale.

It’s a bit shocking to see a game that spent eight years in development get pulled so quickly but, sadly, this seems to be the new reality in the games industry.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, (nyse:sony), concord, shut-down
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment