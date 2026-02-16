CATEGORIES
home News

Ex-NPR Host Claims Google Stole His Voice For NotebookLM AI Podcast Tool

by Zak KillianMonday, February 16, 2026, 02:40 PM EDT
A public radio mainstay is taking on Big Tech over a voice he says sounds a little too familiar. David Greene, the longtime host of NPR's Morning Edition and current co-host of political talk show Left, Right & Center, has filed a lawsuit alleging that Google's AI podcast feature in NotebookLM cloned or closely replicated his voice without permission.

See, NotebookLM, a research and note-taking tool from Google, allows users to upload documents and then generate summaries, study guides, and even conversational "Audio Overviews." Those overviews are essentially auto-generated mini-podcasts: two AI hosts banter back and forth about the source material in a polished, NPR-ish cadence designed to sound natural and engaging.

According to the complaint, Greene began hearing from friends and colleagues who were convinced they'd stumbled onto his latest side project. The male AI voice used in NotebookLM's podcast feature reportedly mirrors not just a generic public-radio tone, but in fact Greene's specific rhythms, phrasing, and vocal tics. The resemblance, he claims, was strong enough that listeners assumed it was actually him.

The lawsuit, filed in Santa Clara County, alleges that Google trained or modeled the AI voice using Greene's past broadcasts without consent or compensation. The filing references forensic audio analysis that allegedly found a significant similarity between Greene's recorded voice and the AI-generated one. For its part, Google has denied the allegation, stating that the NotebookLM voice was created using a paid voice actor and was not trained on Greene's recordings. The company has characterized the lawsuit as baseless.

notebooklm interface
NotebookLM is very easy to use, too.

A similar controversy surfaced last year when Scarlett Johansson objected to a synthetic voice unveiled by OpenAI that many listeners felt sounded strikingly like hers. Johansson publicly criticized the company and said she had previously declined an offer to license her voice. OpenAI denied intentionally copying her and ultimately paused the voice in question. The dispute did not result in a lawsuit, but it amplified concerns about consent and voice rights in the generative AI era.

Zooming out, this isn't just about whether Google borrowed Greene's voice. As AI-generated speech gets more convincing, the distinction between "a generic broadcast voice" and "that's clearly this person" starts to sharpen. Broadcasters build careers on recognizability. If software can approximate that identity closely enough to confuse audiences, courts may have to decide whether resemblance alone is enough to trigger liability.

Greene's case could test those concerns in court. Whether the similarity is coincidence, convergence, or something more deliberate will likely become a battle of experts. Whatever happens, the reality is that in a world where AI can spin up a podcast host in seconds, the question of how much a person owns their own voice is going to have to be answered by the courts sooner or later.

Top image by Studio_Iris from Pixabay.
Tags:  Google, lawsuits, AI, (nasdaq:goog), notebooklm
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment