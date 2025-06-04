NotebookLM Has A New Trick To School ChatGPT On Group Projects
The public links feature makes it easier for groups to work together and collaborate. Compared to ChatGPT, which doesn't currently allow you to share your projects, this update gives NotebookLM a huge advantage. While ChatGPT works well for one-time conversations, NotebookLM is a better tool for collaboration.
There are some interesting wrinkles, however. Although this feature allows public access to your notes, viewers cannot edit your shared content. They can ask questions and interact with FAQs, audio overviews, and briefings, but not make changes to the notebook.
This feature makes NotebookLM especially useful for teachers creating student study guides, researchers showing work progress to other group members, or startups engaging their team members as they build product hubs.
The new public sharing option on NotebookLM is easy to use, and is similar to sharing a file on Google Docs or Drive. To use this feature, click the share button at the top-right corner. Thereafter, set the access to "Anyone with a Link." Then, copy the link and paste it wherever you want to share your notebook.