CATEGORIES
home News

How To Harness Google's NotebookLM AI Research Tool That Just Arrived On Phones

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, May 20, 2025, 04:27 PM EDT
hero notebooklm gemini google ios android
We've got good news for students, researchers, and learners worldwide: Google has announced that its AI tool for explaining complex topics, NotebookLM, is now available on mobile apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

If you are unfamiliar with NotebookLM, it's a research tool for understanding and interacting with complex information. For example, let's assume you read about the Jurassic era online and can't really understand it. Simply copy the URL and paste it into NotebookLM; that's it. It will explain the topic to make it easier to understand. With the new NotebookLM mobile apps, however, users can now share URLs, documents, and YouTube videos from anywhere on their smartphone to the NotebookLM app.

Aside from the new share feature, other features on the NotebookLM app include “interact with the hosts" and "Listen to Audio Overviews offline." It is also worth noting that Google has only released the core features of the web app on the mobile app. The AI leader (ahead of Apple) has promised that "more refinements and features" will be added to the mobile app in the coming months.

body download mobile app notebooklm google

You can test the new app on devices running iOS 17+ or Android 10+. To do this, go to the App Store or Play Store, search for NotebookLM, and download the app. Thereafter, upload or share various types of contents with it such as a PDF, URL, or YouTube video. From there, you can interact with the Gemini-powered AI tool easily.
Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), notebooklm
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment