EU Fines Google $3.45B In Antitrust Suit And Trump Isn't Happy About It

by Victor AwogbemilaSunday, September 07, 2025, 11:56 AM EDT
The EU antitrust Commission fined Google $3.45B over claims of anticompetitive practices regarding its adtech ecosystem, a move that drew public criticism from President Trump.

The Commission alleges that Google has unfairly promoted its digital advertising tools within the adtech supply chain. This practice, which the Commission considers "self-preferencing", ensures that Google Ad Exchange (AdX) remains the dominant exchange platform. As a result, Google charges a higher commission rate, which comes at the expense of its competitors and online publishers.

In addition to the fine, the Commission has also ordered Google to stop giving its advertising tools unfair advantages within its adtech ecosystem and implement steps to prevent the conflicts that arise from its role as both a buyer and seller of ad space. Google has 60 days to present a plan on how it intends to comply with the order.

In reaction, President Trump described the Commission's action as "unfair" and "discriminatory," noting that he would take the matter directly to the EU. He also said, "We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American Ingenuity, and if it does, I will be forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify the unfair penalties being charged to these Taxpaying American Companies."

Like Apple did a few months ago, Google has also expressed its readiness to challenge the decision. Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice president and global head of regulatory affairs at Google, stated, "The European Commission's decision about our ad tech services is wrong, and we will appeal. It imposes an unjustified fine and requires changes that will hurt thousands of European businesses by making it harder for them to make money."

The timing of this incident is notable considering that the EU and the US have been working to resolve tariff disagreements and are also in close coordination to find a lasting solution to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Given the strong rebuke from President Trump, this action could hamper cooperation and further derail the recent tariff agreement with the US if not resolved.
