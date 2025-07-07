CATEGORIES
Apple Slams EU's Unprecedented $586 Million Fine And Files Official Appeal

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, July 07, 2025, 01:39 PM EDT

Apple has finally filed an appeal challenging the decision of the European Union antitrust regulators to fine it for violations of the Digital Market Act (DMA). In April, we reported that the EU regulators imposed a €500 million ($570 million USD) fine on Apple, concluding that its practices unfairly restricted app developers and users of its platform.

Apple of course expressed displeasure with the fine and vowed to challenge it, so this appeal is no surprise. In a statement released after filing its suit, the smartphone giant stated, "Today we filed our appeal because we believe the European Commission's decision--and their unprecedented fine--go far beyond what the law requires."



But the huge fine isn't the only thing Apple has to contend with. To address what the regulators found to be unfair practices, Apple was also mandated to implement some changes to its App Store rules as well. The changes are meant to give app developers more freedom to pursue alternative payment options and to distribute their apps outside the App Store. Apple complied with this decision last month. However, the company has now revealed that it will argue that the regulator's decision is an undue intrusion into how it manages its business. The company added that it complied with the decision not because of its merits but to avoid additional punitive measures.

Apple has also expressed concerns that the requirements of the DMA relating to changes in its App Store could pose more security risks to developers and users and restrict its ability to help users combat these challenges. With this legal tussle set to kickstart soon, it remains to be seen if Apple will convince the court to overturn the fine and reverse the EU regulators' decision on its App Store.
