CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, August 21, 2020, 09:29 AM EDT

Epic #FreeFortnite Crabby Apple-Themed Cup Starts This Weekend With Great Gaming Gear Prizes

Fortnite
Epic Games is turning lemons into lemonade bad apples into delicious apple sauce with a Fortnite tournament and some sweet prizes up for grabs. As in, you could win a high powered gaming laptop or a swank console, along with other desirable gear. The whole thing flies in the face of Apple's decision to ban Fortnite from the App Store.

In case you missed the drama over the last week-ish, let's get you up to speed. Epic Games released an update for Fortnite that introduced its own in-game payment system, thereby sidestepping Apple's royalty rate. Same goes for Google Play. This did not sit well with either Apple or Google, and both kicked Fortnite from their respective app stores, which in turn spurred a lawsuit from Epic Games.

This riff between Epic Games and Apple and Google could linger on. In the meantime, you could head to eBay and pay an insane price for an iPhone with Fortnite installed—they're selling for $10,000!—or get on Fortnite however you can and compete for some prizes, as part of the #FreeFortnite Cup.
"Celebrate the quest for one more Victory Royale with friends across all platforms in the #FreeFortnite Cup this Sunday, August 23. Drop in for an opportunity to win more prizes than ever before including the new Tart Tycoon Outfit, gaming hardware, and exclusive apparel," Epic Games says.

Epic Games points out that these are the final days for the entire Fortnite community to play together. Chapter 2 Season 3 is coming to an end, and iOS players will be left behind with Chapter 2 Season 4, when it launches on August 27.

To play in the tournament, head to the in-game Compete tab to see when the event starts in your region (on August 23), then select the #FreeFortnite Cup Playlist at the appropriate time. Players will have four hours to rack up points, in up to a dozen matches. You get 1 point for every 3 minutes on the BR island, 1 point per elimination, and 10 points for every Victory Royale.

Fortnite Hat

Top scoring players will receive one of 20,000 adjustable hats. In addition, Epic Games is giving away 1,200 higher priced rewards, including an Alienware gaming laptop, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, OnePlus 8 phone, PlayStation 4 Pro console, Xbox One X console, and a Nintendo Switch console.

Tags:  Gaming, Apple, Epic Games, (NASDAQ:AAPL), fortnite
Via:  Epic Games

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms