EPA Nukes Elon Musk Tesla Model S 400-Mile Range Testing Conspiracy Theory





Elon Musk has been on quite a bit of "wild streak" for the past week, starting off with Tesla's Q2 earnings call. While the company announced that it made a profit once again -- despite the shutdown of its Fremont factory because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic -- Musk drew attention for comments he made about EPA testing procedures.

But let's back up a bit, shall we? Back in late January, Musk proclaimed that Tesla would soon be releasing a Model S with 400 miles of range thanks to improved core chemistry used in its 18650 battery cells. At the time, the Model S was rated for 373 miles for the "Long Range" variant and 348 miles for the "Performance" variant.

However, when the EPA finally released its official figures for the new and improved Model S, it came in at slightly below the 400-mile mark, hitting 391 miles. Needless to say, Musk was none too pleased with this result and placed rather specific blame on the EPA. According to Musk, EPA engineers left a door open when the Model S was stopped during its testing run, and the key was left inside the car overnight. Because of these two [alleged] actions, the vehicle remained powered up and thus lost roughly 2 percent of its charge capacity.





Had this not occurred, the Model S would have reached the projected 400-mile mark. Well, that's Musk's side of the story. However, in a statement to The Verge, the EPA gave its side of the story and in a very polite way threw shade at the accusations.

We can confirm that EPA tested the vehicle properly, the door was closed, and we are happy to discuss any technical issues with Tesla, as we do routinely with all automakers.

In the end, it's hard to imagine why Musk would want to pick a fight over 9 miles of range other than bragging rights for Tesla. However, Tesla's battery efficiency and range figures are far and away superior to any of the competition, so it's not like Tesla has anyone close in its rear-view mirror at this time.

Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Rage, rage against the dying of the light of consciousness — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

With that being said, Musk's behavior has been rather erratic over the past 48 hours. Not only did Musk inexplicably complain that Tesla's stock price was too high, but he declared that he would sell his house and all his physical possessions and urged us all to "Rage, rage against the dying of the light of consciousness." Throw in some baby momma drama with his pregnant famous girlfriend and it looks as though Musk could use a break.



{Top image courtesy JD Lasica/flickr)