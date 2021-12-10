Enormous Explosion From Young Sun-Like Star Has Scientists Concerned About Earth





The information that was collected by the group of researchers was performed in the winter and spring of 2020. Researchers observed the star EK Draconis, a star that is about the same size as our own Sun and a youngling at just 100 million years old. Notsu added, "It's what our sun looked like 4.5 billion years ago."







The group observed the star for 32 nights and on April 5th, they got fortunate when EK Draconis erupted into a really big superflare. Just 30 minutes later, they observed what they believe to be have been a coronal mass ejection hurtling away from the star's surface. The team was only able to view the first stage known as the filament eruption phase. But even with it being just the first phase, it was moving at a top speed of approximately 1 million miles per hour.



