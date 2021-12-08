NASA And China Want To Put Nuclear Reactors On The Moon, What Could Go Wrong?







Image Source: NASA



NASA is building off its efforts of the Kilopower project, which ended in 2018. That project, named the Kilopower Reactor Using Stirling Technology (KRUSTY, not to be confused with the clown), demonstrated heat transfer technologies using highly enriched uranium fuel in May 2018. Since then the agency has joined up with the Department of Energy (DOE) to develop the design of a 10-kilowatt fission power system for the Moon.





There is currently an opportunity that is being presented by the DOE seeking proposals by individuals and/or companies to design the power supply. In the proposal it states that the maximum award will be $5 billion. Part of the criteria for the uranium-powered nuclear reactor is that it has to be able to fit inside a 12-foot long by 18-foot-wide cargo space on a rocket. Proposals need to be sent to the DOE by February 17, 2022 (in case any of you are thinking about giving it a shot).