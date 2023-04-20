CATEGORIES
home News

Elon Sets Starship Ablaze On 4/20 To Conclude An Exciting Test Launch Gone Wrong

by Tim SweezyThursday, April 20, 2023, 12:41 PM EDT
hero starship launch spacex
Elon Musk and SpaceX consider the Starship rocket launch on 4/20 a success, even after the spacecraft had to self-destruct minutes into the flight. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported an "anomaly" occurred during the ascent and prior to stage separation, resulting in the loss of the spacecraft.

Musk was quick to congratulate the SpaceX team in a tweet following the launch, stating, "Congrats SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!" He added, "Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months." The next launch will have to wait until the Federal Aviation Administration finishes its investigation into the cause of the failure.
Michael Baylor, who provides live streams for NASASpaceflight.com, shared a video of the moment Starship lost control on Twitter. About 47 seconds into the video you hear someone exclaim "Wow," and then moments later the same person asking, "Uh oh, where's it going? Where is it going?"

About three minutes into the flight, SpaceX tweeted, "Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation."

The FAA said in a statement that it "will oversee the mishap investigation of the Starship/Super Heavy test mission." It added, "A return to flight of the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety. This is standard for all mishap investigations."

SpaceX joined Musk in the excitement of the launch, tweeting, "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary."

As indicated earlier, Musk said the next launch would be later this year, but no specific date was given. HotHardware joins SpaceX in saying, "Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!"
Tags:  space, Elon Musk, SpaceX, starship, rocket launch
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment