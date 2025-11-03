CATEGORIES
Elon Musk Teases Crazy Flying EV Car Tech Ahead Of Tesla Roadster 2 Demo

by Aaron LeongMonday, November 03, 2025, 11:55 AM EDT
The perpetually delayed second-generation Tesla Roadster, first unveiled in 2017 with a promise of 0-to-60 mph in (a not-that-special-anymore) 1.9 seconds, is now being teased by the CEO as perhaps possessing capabilities that defy the very definition of a car.


Speaking on a recent episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, Musk declared that the prototype demonstration is "getting close" and guaranteed the unveiling "will be unforgettable." When later asked if Tesla will make flying cars, the controversial Musk slyly said that everyone will "have to wait until the demo" before the end of this year to find out.

Regarding Roadster 2.0, Musk went on to dramatically claim that it will feature "crazy, crazy technology," and if you "took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it's crazier than that." Hmm, could we be looking at crazy, crazy talk or actual rocket booster jump mode from The Living Daylights?

Nonetheless, this apparent claim revives the long-discussed "SpaceX package," an optional feature that was floated shortly after the Roadster 2's reveal that replaces the vehicle’s rear seats with pressure vessels and 10 cold-air thrusters (miniature rocket engines derived from SpaceX tech) arranged around the car's exterior. These thrusters are primarily intended to offer radical improvements to cornering, braking, and overall acceleration, but the true sci-fi fantasy lies in the speculation that these jets can reverse thrust and allow the car to momentarily lift off the ground, essentially achieving a hover or a controlled jump.

Despite these fantastical prospects and ideas, however, Musk's announcement comes weighted by the Roadster’s notoriously elastic timeline. The EV supercar, which customers have paid substantial deposits for since 2018, was originally scheduled for production in 2020 but has been postponed year after year. Critics are quick to point out that Musk’s ambitious deadlines often stretch to fit his grand vision, making the "end of the year" demo a promise that should be met with considerable skepticism. 

Regardless of whether the Roadster achieves sustained altitude (thus nullifying its namesake, ironically) or just a spectacular hop, Musk’s latest proclamation ensures that all eyes will be watching when the cover finally comes off regardless of how people might feel about the man and/or the company.
