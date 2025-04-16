CATEGORIES
Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remaster Is Really Happening And These Screenshots Prove It

by Alan VelascoWednesday, April 16, 2025, 02:49 PM EDT
elder scrolls oblivion screenshot leak hero
Gamers are living in an era of remasters and remakes as studios and publishers look for consisten return on their investments, with projects people are familiar with. The next modern glow up of a gaming classic has long been rumored to be Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Although, the rumor appears to be confirmed, since screenshots leaked from the team tasked with getting this beloved game ready for modern audiences.

Intrepid Reddit users on the Oblivion subreddit have been poking and prodding game developer Virtuos’ website in hopes of finding any tidbit of information. One user finally struck gold, finding a section of the site that hosts several screenshots with filenames that suggest that the images are from the game’s trailer. Soon after this popped up on reddit other users reported that this part of the site was no longer accessible.

elder scrolls oblivion screenshot leak body

Not everyone is happy with how the game looks in the screenshots, though. Many fans are lamenting that the modernizing graphics mute the color palette that defined the original release. While it looks as if the developer did nail what the objects in the game world look like and where they are placed, it does seem a blander visual experience. It would be nice to see a graphics option founf in other remasters, which lets players toggle back and forth between the original look and the updated one.

However, this new version of Oblivion will bring more than just a visual change. It’s also supposed to have tweaks to gameplay, such as how players block, sneak around and how stamina works. The game’s HUD will also be revamped to provide more useful information and work better on modern, higher resolution displays.

It likely won’t be long until Microsoft officially unveils this iteration of Oblivion. While rumors have suggested a reveal in the next few weeks, the more likely scenario is that it shows up during the Xbox Games Showcase happening this summer.
