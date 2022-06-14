CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon's 3 For 2 Deal Delivers Awesome Game Bargains On Elden Ring, Spider-Man And More

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 14, 2022, 02:09 PM EDT
Elden Ring (Xbox) and Spider-Man (PS5) game boxes
One of the biggest game launches of the year so far has been Elden Ring, and if you haven't played it yet, now is your chance to grab it for free. Well, sort of. Amazon is hosting a "Get 3 for the price of 2" sales event and a whole bunch of games are included in the deal, including Elden Ring, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Nintendo Switch Sports, and more.

There are lots of big names up for grabs here, in addition to the ones outlined above. The way it works is, just start adding items to your cart from the main landing page, and the bar at the top will keep track of qualifying purchases. Then when you're finished, dive into your cart and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Don't be alarmed if you don't see it at first. You have to go through most of the checkout process before it shows up, including selecting and shipping address and payment method. You should see the discount at the very last step before actually committing to buy. If not, one or more of the items you added might not be eligible.

What's also neat about this event is that some of the items are already marked down from their MSRPs. So you're getting a deal right off the bat (depending on the game), and a free game when you add three qualifying items to your cart.

Here are some standouts...
There are lots of other qualifying games, so be sure to browse if none of those titles suit your fancy. It's not just games that are part of the promotion, either. So are selections of books, movies, office supplies, and more. And you can mix and match from different categories, too.

Here is a sample of other qualifying items...
Check out Amazon's 3-for-2 landing page for more qualifying items. And while you're at it, here's a reminder that ARK: Survival Evolved is currently free on Steam (until June 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm). You can also grab Street Fighter II and Maneater for free, at Steam and the Epic Games Store, respectively.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Amazon, (nasdaq:msft), elden ring, marvel's spider-man
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment