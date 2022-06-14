Amazon's 3 For 2 Deal Delivers Awesome Game Bargains On Elden Ring, Spider-Man And More
One of the biggest game launches of the year so far has been Elden Ring, and if you haven't played it yet, now is your chance to grab it for free. Well, sort of. Amazon is hosting a "Get 3 for the price of 2" sales event and a whole bunch of games are included in the deal, including Elden Ring, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Nintendo Switch Sports, and more.
There are lots of big names up for grabs here, in addition to the ones outlined above. The way it works is, just start adding items to your cart from the main landing page, and the bar at the top will keep track of qualifying purchases. Then when you're finished, dive into your cart and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
Don't be alarmed if you don't see it at first. You have to go through most of the checkout process before it shows up, including selecting and shipping address and payment method. You should see the discount at the very last step before actually committing to buy. If not, one or more of the items you added might not be eligible.
What's also neat about this event is that some of the items are already marked down from their MSRPs. So you're getting a deal right off the bat (depending on the game), and a free game when you add three qualifying items to your cart.
Here are some standouts...
- Elden Ring (PS5): $49.94 (down from $59.99)
- Elden Ring (Xbox): $48.99 (down from $59.95)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5): $46.85 (down from $49.99)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch): $47.77
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack (Switch): $29.99 (down from $39.99)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch): $39.97 (down from $59.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5): $44.99 (down from $59.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (Xbox One): $19.39 (down from $29.99
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox): $39.99 (down from $59.99)
There are lots of other qualifying games, so be sure to browse if none of those titles suit your fancy. It's not just games that are part of the promotion, either. So are selections of books, movies, office supplies, and more. And you can mix and match from different categories, too.
Here is a sample of other qualifying items...
- Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray): $42.99 (down from $74.98)
- Dune (4K Ultra Blu-ray): $12.99 (down from $33.99)
- Top Gun (4K Ultra Blu-ray): $14.96 (down from $25.99
- Godzilla vs. Kong (4K Ultra Blu-ray): $12.99 (down from $34.98)
- Top Gun: Maverick Music From The Motion Picture (CD): $13.97
- Ugly Love: A Novel (paperback): $10.40 (down from $16.99)
- Cards Against Humanity: $25
- Catan Board Game: $40.51 (down from $55)
Check out Amazon's 3-for-2 landing page for more qualifying items. And while you're at it, here's a reminder that ARK: Survival Evolved is currently free on Steam (until June 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm). You can also grab Street Fighter II and Maneater for free, at Steam and the Epic Games Store, respectively.