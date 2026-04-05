Easter Gaming Laptop Deals: $475 Off Acer's 240Hz OLED Predator, Lenovo LOQ Hits $999





If the Easter Bunny didn't come through with a new gaming laptop this year, you may want to take matters into your own hands by taking advantage of some tantalizing discounts at Best Buy, one of which is a $475 savings off an Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI system with a 16-inch OLED display. You have to be fast on that one, though, because it's listed as Best Buy's deal of the day.

Acer Predator Helios 16S AI OLED Gaming Laptop Is $475 Off

Acer's Predator Helios 16S AI gaming laptop for just $1,124.99 at Best Buy (save $475) right now. That investment gets you a decent selection of hardware for the price point, not the least of which is a 16-inch OLED panel with a 2560x1600 resolution, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. You can scoregaming laptop for justright now. That investment gets you a decent selection of hardware for the price point, not the least of which is a 16-inch OLED panel with a 2560x1600 resolution, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.





The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Arrow Lake processor featuring 24 cores, including 8 performance cores clocked at 2.7GHz to 5.4GHz, and 16 efficiency cores running at 2.1GHz to 4.6GHz. Intel's chip also touts 40MB of L2 cache and 36MB of L3 cache for 76MB of total cache, and an onboard NPU capable of 13 TOPS.





Graphics duties are handled by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 mobile GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 wireless connectivity (plus a Killer E3100 Ethernet controller), and dynamic four-zone RGB lighting.

Lenovo LOQ With Ryzen And RTX 5060 Is Down To $999.99









Lenovo LOQ model that is on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $100). It's not a huge discount, but the savings make this the least expensive gaming laptop model at Best Buy to sport a GeForce RTX 5060 (if sorting by new and in-stock models). If you want to spend even less on a laptop with a GeForce RTX 5060 and/or go with an AMD Ryzen setup, then check out thisthat is on sale for. It's not a huge discount, but the savings make this the least expensive gaming laptop model at Best Buy to sport a GeForce RTX 5060 (if sorting by new and in-stock models).





You don't get an OLED display here, and instead the LOQ wields a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.





In addition to the RTX 5060, the $999.99 LOQ is built around an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 250 Hawk Point processor based on Zen 4, with clocks set at 3.3GHz to 5.1GHz, along with 8MB of L2 cache and 16MB of L3 cache.





You also get 16GB of DDR5 memory on this model, but half the storage at 512GB. Overall, this deal is not quite as enticing as the Acer Predator above, but it is $125 less.