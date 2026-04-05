CATEGORIES
home News

Easter Gaming Laptop Deals: $475 Off Acer's 240Hz OLED Predator, Lenovo LOQ Hits $999

by Paul LillySunday, April 05, 2026, 08:45 AM EDT
Two Acer Predator laptops.
If the Easter Bunny didn't come through with a new gaming laptop this year, you may want to take matters into your own hands by taking advantage of some tantalizing discounts at Best Buy, one of which is a $475 savings off an Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI system with a 16-inch OLED display. You have to be fast on that one, though, because it's listed as Best Buy's deal of the day.

Acer Predator Helios 16S AI OLED Gaming Laptop Is $475 Off

You can score Acer's Predator Helios 16S AI gaming laptop for just $1,124.99 at Best Buy (save $475) right now. That investment gets you a decent selection of hardware for the price point, not the least of which is a 16-inch OLED panel with a 2560x1600 resolution, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Arrow Lake processor featuring 24 cores, including 8 performance cores clocked at 2.7GHz to 5.4GHz, and 16 efficiency cores running at 2.1GHz to 4.6GHz. Intel's chip also touts 40MB of L2 cache and 36MB of L3 cache for 76MB of total cache, and an onboard NPU capable of 13 TOPS.

Graphics duties are handled by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 mobile GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 wireless connectivity (plus a Killer E3100 Ethernet controller), and dynamic four-zone RGB lighting.

Lenovo LOQ With Ryzen And RTX 5060 Is Down To $999.99

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop (render).

If you want to spend even less on a laptop with a GeForce RTX 5060 and/or go with an AMD Ryzen setup, then check out this Lenovo LOQ model that is on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $100). It's not a huge discount, but the savings make this the least expensive gaming laptop model at Best Buy to sport a GeForce RTX 5060 (if sorting by new and in-stock models).

You don't get an OLED display here, and instead the LOQ wields a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

In addition to the RTX 5060, the $999.99 LOQ is built around an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 250 Hawk Point processor based on Zen 4, with clocks set at 3.3GHz to 5.1GHz, along with 8MB of L2 cache and 16MB of L3 cache.

You also get 16GB of DDR5 memory on this model, but half the storage at 512GB. Overall, this deal is not quite as enticing as the Acer Predator above, but it is $125 less.
Tags:  deals, Lenovo, Acer, Laptops
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use