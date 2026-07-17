Earth-Like Planet's Atmosphere Confirmed In Major Search For Alien Life





Published this week in the Science journal, the discovery was led by Dr. Collin Cherubim, an astrophysicist based at Harvard University and the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics . Cherubim and his team analyzed data captured using the infrared multi-object spectrograph (MIRMOS) mounted on the Magellan Clay telescope at the Las Campanas Observatory in Chile. By watching the planet transit in front of its star, the researchers detected a signal of helium escaping from the planet's upper atmosphere into space, which represents the first direct identification of an atmospheric gas on any rocky exoplanet.





LHS 1140 b could be an ice world with a liquid ocean and cloudy atmosphere. (Credit: B. Gougeon/Université de Montréal)



It must be noted that though the team spotted the distinct helium signature in observations from 2024, the signal was absent in data gathered in 2025. This variation led to rigorous testing to rule out terrestrial contamination or instrument errors, ultimately confirming that the fluctuations are real.



Main image credit: Harvard University