Oof, Early GeForce RTX 4080 Pricing Puts It In Striking Distance Of The 4090 FE





NVIDIA's hardware partners have a little bit of pricing wiggle room between the GeForce RTX 4080 ( the real one ) and GeForce RTX 4090, with $400 separating their $1,199 and $1,599 MSRPs, respectively. As is typically the case, you can expect some factory-overclocked and custom-cooled GeForce RTX 4080 cards to come with a pricing premium over NVIDIA's FE model. Ahead of next week's retail release, early listings have popped up at a major US retailer, and they reveal where partner pricing will land.





In at least one case, a custom GeForce RTX 4080 will only be $50 cheaper than a GeForce RTX 4090 FE . That would be the ASUS ROG Strix Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition as pictured above—it's listed at Micro Center for $1,549.99.





At default settings, the ROG Strix card features a 2,625MHz boost clock, and in OC mode it gets bumped up to 2,655MHz. Both amount to a greater than 100MHz overclock compared to the Founders Edition model, which has a 2,505MHz boost clock.





It also comes with a custom three-fan cooling shroud, fancy RGB lighting, and high-end components and construction (such as high-current power stages and 15K capacitors). We'd also expect temps to be somewhat lower, though won't know for sure until when and if we have a chance to test the card.









You'll have to decide for yourself if spending $1,549.99 on a custom GeForce RTX 4080 makes sense when $50 more gets you a GeForce RTX 4090 FE. The latter option serves up more CUDA cores (16,384 versus 9,728), more GDDR6X memory (24GB GDDR6X versus 16GB), a wider memory bus (384-bit versus 256-bit), and more of almost everything (such as RT cores).





Not all custom models will go above NVIDIA's baseline MSRP, though. There are several GeForce RTX 4080 listings prices at $1,199.99. Here's a breakdown...