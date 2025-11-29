Early Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Under $500 To Save Big On A Budget





Black Friday has officially come and gone, but the deals are still rolling in as retailers pivot to Cyber Monday. And in reality, we can expect a full holiday season of sales, as this is the busiest time to shop. You don't have to spend big to participate, either. Proving otherwise, we found a bunch of discounted laptops that are now priced under $500 just in time for Christmas.

Deal Of The Day: Samsung Galaxy Book4 Falls To $449.99 ($450 Off)

15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book4 configuration for $449.99 at Best Buy (save $450). The retailer is highlighting his system as its featured deal of the day, so it's likely to go up in price tomorrow, even if not back to its full MSRP. If you're shopping for a laptop on a tight budget, one of the best deals around right now is thisconfiguration for. The retailer is highlighting his system as its featured deal of the day, so it's likely to go up in price tomorrow, even if not back to its full MSRP.





Generally speaking, buying a laptop at this price points come with several compromises. As configured, however, the Galaxy Book4 that's on sale is pretty well rounded overall. It sports a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits brightness. It's powered by an Intel Core 7 150U processor (10C/12T, up to 5.4GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive.





That's not a bad setup for the money. Sure, we'd like to see 1TB of storage, but we're happy that Samsung opted for 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB, especially now that memory prices are skyrocketing. We also really like Samsung's build quality on its laptops (see our Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 review as a reference point).

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Powered By Ryzen For A Low $399.99









Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 that is on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy (save $350). If you want to go even cheaper and/or have an interest in a Ryzen-powered configuration, then check out this slickthat is on sale for





This one sports a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with a 1920x1080 resolution, and is driven by an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor (8C/16T, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 3, along with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB SSD. Here again, we'd like to see more storage, but we're happy Lenovo opted for 16GB of RAM.





We haven't been hands-on with this exact model, but according to Lenovo, you can expect up to 10 hours of battery life. And for the port selection, you're looking a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, HDMI 1.4, and DisplayPort 1.2 (via USB-C).





Here are some more laptop deals priced no higher than $499.99