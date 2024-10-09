CATEGORIES
Red Dead Redemption 1 Finally Will Ride On PCs With Lots Of Visual Upgrades

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, October 09, 2024
Some gaming franchises are so spectacular that players will wait years for an update of any kind. Rockstar Games holds the key to many such games, and in this case, it is Red Dead Redemption. The popular console title is finally coming over to the PC on October 29th (yes, THIS October 29th), as was recently leaked, along with the Undead Nightmare DLC. This should wet the appetite of gamers anxiously awaiting Grand Theft Auto 6, at least temporarily. 

The game and its expansion will be available together, with many tweaks for the PC version. High resolutions, including native 4K support at up to 144Hz, are finding their way into the long-awaited PC port. It will also support ultrawide (21:9) and super-ultrawide (32:9) monitors, with the usual PC peripherals (mouse and keyboard for the win) also standard. 

For upscaling, NVIDIA's DLSS 3.7 and AMD's FSR 3.0 will be available to keep performance and graphics under control. Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC was already great port, and the graphics certainly played a role in its success overall. With the original now coming to PC, the improvements should also make it an engaging experience. 


Double Eleven is whom Rockstar Games collaborated with to bring PC-centric refinement to players. As mentioned, the detail for graphics customization should be great, and includes most of the expected tools such as NVIDIA's frame generation, along with HDR10 support. This is all great news, considering that the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch ports didn't come with the same visual enhancements.

PC ports of console games has been very popular lately, with many gamers being familiar with both platforms. Sony has itself released a variety of highly acclaimed PC ports, such as Ghost of Tsushima and God Of War. While the simplicity of console gaming is appreciated, there is nothing like the full uncapped experience that you can get on a proper gaming PC. 

Red Dead Redemption is currently playable on the Sony PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Xbox. It will likely show its best self on the PC thanks to the performance and visual tweaks on tap. 

Red Dead Redemption for PC will be available for purchase on October 29th at the Rockstar Store, Epic Games store, and Steam. 
