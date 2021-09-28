Xbox Series X/S Finally Adds Official Dolby Vision Gaming Support For Compatible TVs





Today, gamers with current-generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are getting a sweet treat from Microsoft. The company announced this morning that Dolby Vision support has arrived for the consoles.

The feature launched for Xbox Insiders in May, but it took months of testing to ensure it would be ready for the rest of the gaming public. If you have a supported Dolby Vision-enabled TV, you’ll experience more vivid color representation. This will have an immediate benefit by allowing you to sport more detail lurking in shadows, thanks to greater contrast in scenes.

According to Microsoft, over 100 next-generation are optimized for Dolby Vision in HDR for Xbox Series S/X platforms. And, of course, the highly anticipated (and oft-delayed) Halo Infinite will be a showcase for Dolby Vision when it launches in December.

“[We worked] with Dolby to bring new visual enhancement capabilities that utilize Dolby Vision technology to deliver an improved visual experience for thousands of existing HDR10 and Auto HDR games,” said Katie Slattery, Microsoft Senior Program Manager for GXP. “When you are connected to a Dolby Vision enabled TV and Dolby Vision is enabled on Xbox Series X/S, the consoles will automatically enhance your existing games to deliver a rich, immersive experience unrivaled by any other game console.”

Microsoft is quick to point out that Dolby Vision is compatible with other next-gen features on its Xbox consoles, like up to a 120Hz refresh rate, DirectX Ray Tracing, and Variable Refresh Rate. To enabled Dolby Vision with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you’ll want to navigate to Settings > General > TV & display options > Video Modes > Dolby Vision for Gaming.

If you want to make sure that your Xbox Series X/S is running the most recent software to enable Dolby Vision, be sure to go Profile & System> Settings > System > Updates.

While Microsoft’s lower-powered Xbox Series S is relatively easy to find from most retailers ($299 MSRP), the flagship Xbox Series X is rarer. Like its PlayStation 5 rival, retailers that obtain console stock quickly sell out to eager gamers. Last week, Best Buy held a restock event where Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles were available in-store at select locations. As you might expect, they were all snapped up quickly.