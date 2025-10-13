EA Issues Update On Battlefield 6 App Outage Compensation & Jump Momentum Glitch

Battlefield 6 is enjoying a healthy launch , but not without issues. To that end, EA has been fairly communicative with its community, declaring a set of benefits for preorder players who were locked out of the game during this critical launch window and addressing a jump momentum bug.





For those not in the loop, there were actually two major jump momentum bugs in Battlefield 6 at launch: a momentum loss bug and a "super bounce" bug. The jump momentum bug being fixed here is the momentum loss bug that came with specific (mostly melee) weapons, while the super bounce has not yet been addressed to our knowledge, though it is so inconsistent to trigger that it's hard to say for sure. That said, EA only mentions the momentum loss bug in its official X post on the matter.

Regarding EA's app downtime, which prevented players from accessing the game, preorder players are getting compensated for their time. This includes full access to the Season 1 Battle Pass, or future access to the Season 2 Battle Pass if their original preorder already included Battle Pass.





Note that this issue and compensation only applies to players who purchased the game directly from EA, with Steam users being unaffected. That's why DICE's head honcho had been telling people to buy the game on Steam instead





In any event, impacted players should have the Boosters delivered to their inbox by now, though it's important to note that the timer on these boosters will deplete even when not in game. This particularly stings since Battlefield 2042 launched with similar timing mechanics only to have them reverted post-feedback, making this either an intentional step back or a foolish oversight.

So, things aren't all sunshine and rainbows despite Battlefield 6's record-breaking reception on Steam. But the overall conversation has been more positive than negative, especially in a market where Call of Duty has become so ridiculous that an entire trailer can be dedicated to not using immersion-breaking celebrity skins.





Battlefield Studios continues insisting on further player feedback, so hopefully that means issues like this and several others being pointed out by players will get fixed sooner rather than later. Some changes may be harder to realize than bug fixes, though—a vocal contingent of Battlefield players are critical of the new game's more confined, frantic map design and seeming de-emphasis of vehicle viability, and full-scale updates would be required to address those problems.

Image Credit: Electronic Arts, DICE, Battlefield Studios

Considering the asking price of Battlefield 6, though, we hope steps like that are feasible for the sake of the game's long-term health. If they aren't, at least there's always Battlefield 3. We'll keep monitoring the official Battlefield Comm account to find out.-