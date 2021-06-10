CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdThursday, June 10, 2021, 03:59 PM EDT

EA Sniped By Devastating Security Breach As Hackers Loot 780GB Of Data

ea helskini ea faces security breach with 780gb of data stolen
Cybersecurity is a hot topic nowadays, with attacks happening frequently like the Colonial Pipeline or JBS Global ransomware attacks. Now, it appears that EA is facing its own issues after hackers allegedly managed to exfiltrate around 780GB of source code, frameworks, and engine tools from the company.

Recently, hackers began boasting about their recent EA attack on private hacking forums. In the posts, the hackers explained that they took FIFA 21 source code, Frostbite engine source code and tools, proprietary EA frameworks and software development kits, and code bundles to streamline game development. This adds up to 780GB of data which has gone up for sale on a variety of forums for "Only serious and rep [reputation] members all other would be ignored," as the hackers wrote.

forum ea faces security breach with 780gb of data stolen

After Motherboard inquired about the situation, an EA spokesperson explained that the company is "investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen." Thankfully, it appears that "No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy." However, EA is continuing to make security improvements and is working with law enforcement as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Interestingly, at the time of writing, EA does not offer a bug bounty program, and the company is hiring for several different security positions. Perhaps EA will instate a bug bounty program as an extra layer of protection so white hat hackers can earn something from helping to secure EA systems. In any case, let us know what you think of this attack in the comments below.
Tags:  Gaming, security, Hacking, cybersecurity, EA

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment