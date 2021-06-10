EA Sniped By Devastating Security Breach As Hackers Loot 780GB Of Data
Cybersecurity is a hot topic nowadays, with attacks happening frequently like the Colonial Pipeline or JBS Global ransomware attacks. Now, it appears that EA is facing its own issues after hackers allegedly managed to exfiltrate around 780GB of source code, frameworks, and engine tools from the company.
Recently, hackers began boasting about their recent EA attack on private hacking forums. In the posts, the hackers explained that they took FIFA 21 source code, Frostbite engine source code and tools, proprietary EA frameworks and software development kits, and code bundles to streamline game development. This adds up to 780GB of data which has gone up for sale on a variety of forums for "Only serious and rep [reputation] members all other would be ignored," as the hackers wrote.
After Motherboard inquired about the situation, an EA spokesperson explained that the company is "investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen." Thankfully, it appears that "No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy." However, EA is continuing to make security improvements and is working with law enforcement as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Interestingly, at the time of writing, EA does not offer a bug bounty program, and the company is hiring for several different security positions. Perhaps EA will instate a bug bounty program as an extra layer of protection so white hat hackers can earn something from helping to secure EA systems. In any case, let us know what you think of this attack in the comments below.