CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft DirectX 12 Update Could Double Path-Traced Game FPS, Boost Game AI

by Zak KillianThursday, February 26, 2026, 04:20 PM EDT
Microsoft has quietly released its latest DirectX 12 Agility SDK (version 1.619 alongside the 1.719-preview), and while the patch notes are dense with developer jargon, the implications for PC gamers are massive. The Agility SDK allows developers to integrate new DX12 features directly into their games without requiring users to wait for massive Windows OS updates. At the center of this release is the retail launch of Shader Model 6.9 and DirectX Raytracing (DXR) 1.2. For PC gamers, this update essentially standardizes several critical rendering technologies that were previously locked behind vendor-specific APIs.

The most immediate benefit for gamers comes from the standardization of DXR 1.2, which brings Shader Execution Reordering (SER) and Opacity Micromaps (OMMs) out of preview. Path tracing is notoriously taxing because rays bounce unpredictably, causing massive inefficiencies in how the GPU processes the data. SER dynamically sorts these disorganized ray-tracing workloads into neat, parallel threads, while OMMs drastically reduce the processing cost of complex, alpha-tested geometry like foliage and fences. Previously championed as NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture features, their inclusion in the official DirectX API means AMD and Intel GPUs can now theoretically leverage these same path-tracing optimizations for massive FPS boosts in path-traced games.

with without ser khronos group
This image demonstrates the benefits of SER. Image: Khronos Group

Beyond ray tracing, Shader Model 6.9 introduces native "Long Vector" support and required 16-bit float operations, laying the groundwork for the future of AI in gaming. While the technical specifics involve manipulating vectors up to 1024 elements in length, the practical application is all about machine learning. This standardization allows developers to run complex AI workloads directly within the graphics pipeline, enabling things like neural texture compression and dynamic ML-powered characters. By executing these tasks more efficiently, GPUs can dedicate more resources to actual rendering rather than being bogged down by the raw math behind the AI features.

The update also tackles several long-standing PC gaming annoyances through new Direct3D "customer-requested" features. Revisions to Resource View Creation APIs and CPU Timeline Query Resolves significantly streamline how games talk to the hardware. For the average player, this translates to reduced CPU overhead and much smarter memory management. As modern titles continue to push the boundaries of texture sizes and open-world complexity, these API-level fixes will help to mitigate the stuttering and VRAM bottlenecking that have plagued recent PC ports, particularly on 8GB graphics cards.

The takeaway is that Agility SDK 1.619 signals a major shift in how the industry handles the most demanding rendering techniques. By baking these advanced efficiency features directly into the DirectX standard, Microsoft is leveling the playing field for all GPU manufacturers. For PC builders, this means current-generation hardware will likely age better as developers implement these standardized tools, and the next wave of visually ambitious games should run smoother, smarter, and with significantly less stuttering right out of the box.
Tags:  Microsoft, DirectX, (nasdaq:msft)
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment