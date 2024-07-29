Hey Stargazers, Get Ready For A Dual Meteor Shower Extravaganza This Week
The night skies will light up this week with not just one meteor shower, but two. The Delta Aquariids, known for its bright and fast meteors, and the Alpha Capricornids, known for producing slower, more colorful shooting stars, will peak simultaneously on Tuesday, July 30.
Scientists estimate that about 48.5 tons of meteoritic material falls on Earth each day, according to NASA. Nearly all the material burns up as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere, producing a bright trail behind it, often called a shooting star. Meteor showers occur annually, or at regular intervals as the Earth passes through the trail of debris left behind by a comet. They are typically named after a star or constellation that is near where the meteors appear in the night sky, or the radiant point
The Delta Aquariids gets its name because of its radiant point, the star Delta Aquarii in the constellation Aquarius. This meteor shower is believed to be remnants of the comet 96P Machholz, which orbits the Sun about every five years. It is best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere. The Delta Aquariids are known for producing up to 20 meteors per hour. However, because of how fast the fireballs are moving across the night sky, ideal viewing conditions away from city light pollution is suggested for viewing.
The Alpha Capricornids originate from the constellation Capricornus, and are believed to be associated with comet 169P/NEAT. This meteor shower is mostly associated with producing slow-moving fireballs, which can be dazzling and colorful. The Alpha Capricornids typically only produce around 5 shooting stars per hour, but the quality of the falling stars makes them worth the wait.
As these two meteor showers combine on the same night, it should provide the opportunity for viewing a shooting star nearly every couple of minutes. In order to take in both, viewers should find a spot as far away from city lights as possible. Once at the chosen viewing location, viewers should give their eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.
For those who cannot make it out for the dual meteor shower this week, the popular Perseids are just around the corner, expected to peak on August 11 and 12, 2024.